Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) today announced the issuance of Emergency Order #15, which will be effective April 7 until May 5.
“We’re happy to take a step forward today, but we cannot let our guard down yet. Please continue to follow the precautions that have gotten us to this moment so we don’t have to go backwards. Everyone should continue to mask up indoors when with people who are not vaccinated and limit close contact with others,” said Janel Heinrich, director of PHMDC.
As part of the new order, the face covering requirement for outdoor spaces has been removed; the face covering requirement remains in place for indoor public places. Additionally, the specific capacity number of people allowed at an outdoor gathering have been lifted though PHMDC said numbers at outdoor gatherings must be limited to ensure people who do not live together can maintain at least six feet of social distancing at all times.
Self-service food stations, including salad bars, buffets and sampling, may resume. Saunas and steam rooms may also reopen with certain provisions outlined in order #15.
Indoor gathering and capacity limits are unchanged between Order 14 and Order 15.
“We’re closely watching what’s happening in other states with case counts and hospitalizations ticking up and more infectious variants spreading more broadly. COVID-19 is still circulating, and we are seeing cases and hospitalizations stall instead of decrease here in Dane County so we are proceeding with caution,” said Heinrich.
Indoor gatherings where food or drink are offered or provided are limited to 150 people or less, not including employees. Indoor gatherings where food or drink are not provided or offered are limited to 350 people or less, not including employees. Numbers must be limited to ensure people can maintain six feet of physical distancing at all times. Businesses are limited to 50% their capacity. Restaurants are limited to 50% their seating capacity, and taverns are limited to 25% their seating capacity.
“National guidance is clear that as we move forward with reopening it’s important to do so in careful, measured steps. The key today is that Dane County’s order keeps the foundational requirements of masking and physical distancing in place, even as our community continues reopening,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
When Order #14 went into effect on March 10, the seven-day case average was 55, 15 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 23.1% of our population had received at least one dose of vaccine. Yesterday, the seven-day case average was 51, 20 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 39.2% of the Dane County population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
