Across the state, teachers and other school staff members are rolling up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The cohort, part of the 1b tier, was able to start receiving the inoculations on March 1 along with childcare staff, non-frontline essential health care personnel, individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, congregate living facility staff and residents, and some public facing essential workers.
Marshall School District Superintendent Dan Grady said all identified staff that has not yet been vaccinated was scheduled to travel to Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus on Thursday to receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“The county (Public Health Madison & Dane County) reached out to Prairie Ridge to schedule our vaccinations,” Grady said. “It was last week when Columbus reached out to us and said ‘We’re going to be your vaccinator.’ Dane County directed Columbus to reach out to us.”
With staff needing to travel to get vaccinated, as opposed to having a mobile clinic come to Marshall, Grady said the district will need to be creative and flexible to ensure there is no disruption to learning since school will still be in session. According to him, staff have looked at their schedules to set up their vaccine appointments when there will be the least amount of impact to instruction time.
The vaccines at Prairie Ridge Health are not just limited to teachers and other staff who work in the buildings; the superintendent said bus drivers also have the opportunity to get an appointment Thursday even though they are not directly employed by the school district. Athletic coaches are also eligible to get the vaccination with the Marshall staff, Grady said.
Waterloo School District Superintendent Brian Henning said the final 20 staff members who were waiting to receive their first dose of the vaccine were scheduled for Wednesday at with the Jefferson County Health Department.
“So by Wednesday, everyone that wants a shot should at least have their first dose, with many already being fully vaccinated,” he said.
Henning said a majority of staff decided to participate in the vaccination.
“We are very excited to have people now eligible. While everyone was lobbying to be at the top of the priority list, I think school staff that were in-person learning for the entire year should have been higher on the priority list, but I understand the tough decisions that needed to be made,” he said. “We are happy that it’s finally our turn. I am thankful that others will soon have their turn also. The more people that are vaccinated, the safer we all are.”
“Having vaccinations provides optimism that our staff will be more available to continue to do the important work they do day to day with children,” Grady said.
