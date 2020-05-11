Glenn Soldner, a member of Waterloo American Legion Post 233, said Memorial Day is one of his favorite days of the year. Unfortunately, veterans and the public will not be able to publicly recognize the sacrifices made by military personnel.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, veterans’ organizations across the state have needed to cancel parades and programs. Traditionally, gun salutes are held at cemeteries in both Marshall and Waterloo.
“It is with a sad heart that we’re not going to be doing that,” said Marshall American Legion Post 279 Commander Dennis Riley. “This will be the first time we have not had services on Memorial Day to honor those veterans that gave up their lives in defense of our country. But, this isn’t normal times.”
The Marshall veteran’s organization hosts a yearly parade to mark Memorial Day and holds a program at the Marshall Elementary School. The program features a guest speaker who makes remarks on the importance of the holiday.
Waterloo’s veterans’ organizations annually hold a program at Firemen’s Park to commemorate veterans and current service members. The program typically includes a guest speaker, readings by members of the Waterloo High School Patriots Club, the playing of Taps, and a gun salute.
Not only are the organizations unable to fire rifles in the cemeteries in honor of veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice, Soldner said military funeral honors have been suspended in light of coronavirus. This comes under the order from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“Our firing squad is in the (at-risk) age group,” Riley said.
However, the organization plans to contact families of veterans who have recently died to determine if they wish to set up military funeral rites at a later date.
While public commemorations of Memorial Day have been cancelled, the VFW and Legion plan to put flags on all of the graves of local veterans prior to the holiday.
