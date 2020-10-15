COVID-19

In a communication sent to families and posted on the Waterloo School District website, Superintendent Brian Henning announced the Waterloo Intermediate/Middle School, serving grades 5-8, would be shifting to all-remote instruction beginning Friday, Oct. 16.

According to the letter, a total of four confirmed COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the school since Monday. Based on the district's coronavirus policy, a building will close if there are three confirmed cases.

Students in grades 5-8 will have virtual instruction through Friday, Oct. 23 and will resume in-person learning Monday, Oct. 26.

In-person instruction will continue for students in grades PreK-4 and 9-12. All high school extra-curricular activities will continue as planned.

This is the second time the Waterloo School District has needed to close a building due to COVID-19. The elementary school shifted to all-virtual instruction for the week of Sept. 28 due to four confirmed coronavirus cases among the PreK-4 population.

