The first day of school for students attending Marshall public schools could look a lot different from previous years. No one will be sitting at their classroom desks when the first bell rings or eating in the cafeteria during lunch. Instead, children will log in using a digital device while their teacher stands in a classroom devoid of students.
This is the plan being proposed by Marshall School District administration – beginning the new year completely virtually. The school board approved having the district create a plan for starting the year virtually at its July 22 meeting.
Superintendent Dan Grady said the district’s reopening committee looked at several models for delivering instruction – traditional in-person instruction that offers a full virtual option for parents who did not want to send their child to the school, a hybrid where once health metrics were met students in early childhood through sixth grade would attend in person while being spread out among three buildings with grades 7-12 at the high school with an alternate day schedule, or full virtual for all students.
“I’m sure the board will agree with the admin and (Marshall Education Association) that safety, educating kids and bringing back our most vulnerable kids first are the to dos,” the superintendent said.
When Wisconsin school districts were forced to close beginning March 13, staff needed to quickly learn how to best remotely provide instruction without too many guidelines on how to do so effectively.
Parents were asked to respond to an online survey to let the district know what families thought what did and did not work during virtual learning. Grady said the feedback was used to find solutions to issues with online instruction.
“They have been working to improve how to craft virtual teaching,” he said.
However, it is the administration’s intention and desire to have traditional in classroom instruction once it is safe to do so.
“This will look very different than the spring,” said Marshall Elementary School Principal Kathy Kennon.
According to her, there will be clear expectations set out for students and parents and the district will provide a very structured online instruction experience.
“Spring learning was making sure we gave kids opportunities to learn. It was the best we could do in a moment’s notice,” the principal said.
Board Vice President Paul Wehking said when thinking about the district’s most vulnerable learners – whom Grady said included students with specially designed education plans and students who struggle with virtual learning.
The superintendent said this is why administration is suggesting bringing those students, including early childhood through sixth grade back to in-person instruction first when it is safe for children to return to the buildings first.
“It’s not that we don’t care about our 7-12 students, but they are more self-sufficient learners,” Grady said.
Unlike the majority of districts in the state, the Marshall School District needs to abide by the mandates laid out by Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC), which will guide decisions on when in-person instruction can commence.
Before buildings open, the district will need to ensure safety measures and policies are in place, such as the use of personal protective equipment, social distancing, transportation and sanitizing, said Business Manager Bob Chady.
“By starting the school year virtually and having teachers and staff in the building, we can do some training and professional development to answer those questions,” he said.
As for teachers, they would be expected to deliver instruction from their respective physical classrooms. Grady said this is not something that has been brought before the instructional staff yet. Staff would be asked to implement the training received during professional development set for this summer and communicate with families by the start of this week to share the metrics being used for reopening the district’s schools.
“We need to work on policies and prepare our facilities,” Grady said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.