Staff speak favorably about virtual start of year

During the meeting, eight district teachers spoke in favor of beginning the year virtually. The Marshall Education Association (MEA) had sent an open letter to the board (printed on page A4) requesting a virtual start and laid out what other steps it would like the district to take. These include committing to 100% virtual education through the first quarter or until Dane County metrics of fewer than four new cases per day averaged during a 14-day period are met, shared and transparent decision-making process, comprehensive set of policies and procedures for reopening that incorporate Public Health Madison & Dane County guidelines, a full-time nurse in the district with a health assistant in every building, and a clearly written health policy on how to handle employees and students diagnosed with coronavirus.

First grade teacher Karan Bliske said the school year will not be normal, no matter how instruction is delivered.

“I keep hearing through social media that kids need socialization, routine and normalcy,” she said. “We need to be very honest about what school is going to look like.”

Bliske listed what in-person instruction could look like for students: desks located six feet apart, being unable to choose a desk located where it best fits their learning needs, no hugging or high fives, no story time or morning meetings gathered on the community carpet, no partner or small group work, not sharing anything, no eating in the cafeteria, and more.

“We all want to be with the kids but how we’ll do it with these restrictions remains a mystery to me,” she said.

Gina Jorgensen, who teachers high school and middle school choir, agreed with Bliske that things will not be normal. The choir teacher said there is no training or curriculum available on how to teach during a pandemic.

“We feel like we can’t educate the whole child if we’re constantly worried with safety issues with our students and the possibility of us as teachers facing a lawsuit for doing the wrong thing or even becoming ill to the point where we can’t teach,” Jorgensen said.

She said this brings out a multitude of questions on how teachers can teach and students can learn face-to-face without the possibility of contracting COVID-19. Jorgensen said among the unanswered safety questions are: will masks be required? Who will ensure masks are worn? What about those who are unable to wear masks? Will the district pay staff and students’ masks or will it be the responsibilities of individuals and families to provide their own? Will temperatures be taken before people are allowed in the buildings and what will be the protocol?

A pair of parents also addressed the board during public comment, both saying it would be best to use remote learning to kick off the 2020-2021 year. Crista Brickl had the same concerns about reopening as Bliske and Jorgensen expressed. The parent hated the idea of taking her son away from the in-person school experience that he enjoys so much, but knows he does not need the burden of knowing he could transmit coronavirus if he is asymptomatic.

Parent Alexandra Huff said the district should use the remainder of July and all of August to plan to ensure the remote learning experience will be positive for all students.

Board President Debbie Frigo said while those who spoke during public comment were entirely supportive of going virtual, she knew parents and staff who were in favor of returning to in-person classes.

“It’s important to hear the voice of the whole community,” she said, adding there are parents who have already or will soon need to return to their place of employment and struggling to obtain childcare. “Some say they can’t afford all virtual learning.”

Frigo referred to the recent decision of the Janesville School District where parents and staff are allowed to decide if they will return to in-person instruction. Parents who want to keep their children at home and staff who would prefer to teach virtually are allowed to do so while those who want to attend or teach in person are able to.

“That seems more equitable, but I’m not sure it’s the safest method,” the board president said.

Board member Eric Armstrong suggested the district look at methods being used in Minnesota where students in grades K-6 who would not have available adult supervision during the school day would come to a district building, which would be staffed by adults who would serve in a supervisory position only. The children would attend school virtually during that time.