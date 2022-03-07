The Jefferson County Health Department has acknowledged the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for COVID-19.
The CDC has developed new metrics to determine the state and severity of COVID-19 in communities. The new metrics, referred to as COVID-19 community levels, will help communities, organizations and individuals to better assess risk and make decisions to protect their health accordingly.
“The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Jefferson County Health Department support these changes as the state of the pandemic and the appropriate public health response evolves,” Jefferson County epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani wrote in a March 4 press release.
As of March 1, local hospitalized cases due to COVID-19 in the previous 30 days decreased by 76% compared to Feb. 1. New cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County decreased 67% in the last two weeks and 97% from record highs in mid-January.
“Widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and effective therapeutics, in addition to increasing levels of immunity in the population through vaccination or previous infection, have made possible the transition to this new phase,” Jakvani wrote.
Each county’s community level is ranked as low, medium or high. The levels account for county case rates and focus on the number of severe cases that require hospital care and use healthcare resources in the local health service area to provide a better picture of COVID-19’s impact on the health of individual people and communities. The community’s level is determined by a combination of how many people with COVID-19 have been admitted into area hospitals in the last week, how many hospital beds are filled by COVID-19 patients and how many new COVID-19 cases the county has had in the last week
“In this phase of the pandemic, the risk of medically significant disease, hospitalization, and death associated with COVID-19 is greatly reduced for most people” Jakvani wrote. “At the same time, we know that some people and communities, such as our oldest community members, people who are immunocompromised and people with disabilities, are at higher risk for serious illness and face challenging decisions navigating a world with COVID-19. While the public health strategy is not to prevent all cases of COVID-19, an effort should continue to limit the spread and protect those who are most at risk of severe illness.”
People are encouraged to contact their healthcare providers or the Jefferson County Health Department for more information on how best to protect themselves if they are at high risk of severe illness.
COVID-19 community levels do not apply in healthcare settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes.
“Get vaccinated if eligible, wear a mask indoors in areas where the COVID-19 Community Level is medium and high and, as always, stay home when sick. Regardless of where one lives, everyone should stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination, boosters and other immunizations, including routine childhood immunizations,” Jakvani wrote. “People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should always wear a mask.”
Contact COVID19@JeffersonCountywi.gov with any questions.