Jefferson County epidemiologist and COVID-19 public information officer Samroz Jakvani announced that N95 masks will be distributed for free at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Street, Jefferson.
In a Feb. 10 press release, Jakvani wrote that the Jefferson County Health Department will distribute 10,000 N95 masks for free to community members Friday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Each family will receive a pack of 10 N95 masks while supplies last,” Jakvani wrote.
To pick up masks, people should drive in to the fair park from the south entrance, drive around to the north side of the Activity Center and receive masks there while remaining in their vehicles.
“N95 masks or respirators offer the highest level of protection against infection from SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” Jakvani wrote. “Avoiding infection with superior masks is a good strategy to protect yourself when local case activity is high, for those at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19, those with immunocompromising medical conditions or for those who are unable to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination provides the highest protection from severe illness and death due to COVID-19.”
The N95 masks have been made available through the Strategic National Stockpile and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.