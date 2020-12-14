Coronavirus

Free coronavirus testing is returning to Jefferson County beginning Dec. 18, approximately two weeks after the last free testing was conducted at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. in Jefferson. The hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, unless otherwise noted.

Free tests at the fair park will be available Dec. 18, 19 and 30 (open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Jan. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30; Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27; and March 5 and 6.

According to a release from Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott, the fair park site will be allocated 500 test kits each day the site is open.

People can register for the test online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov; pre-registration is suggested but not required. The free test is available to anyone ages 5 and older. Participants do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms to be eligible for testing.

