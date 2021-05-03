Vaccine
Metro Creative

Marshall and Waterloo community members who wish to receive a coronavirus vaccine will have the opportunity to do so locally on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7. O’Connell Pharmacy in Sun Prairie is hosting immunization clinics at the respective high schools. These are both walk-in clinics and no appointment is necessary.

The pharmacy will be at the Marshall High School on Thursday, May 6 and administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is approved for anyone ages 16 and older. The immunization will be open to high school students only from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Community members will have the chance to get the first dose of the vaccine from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Waterloo High School will be the site of a vaccine clinic on Friday, May 7. The site will be open from 1-3 p.m. and O’Connell Pharmacy will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. Those who are ages 16 and 17 will be eligible for only the Pfizer vaccine.

Those who attend either of the clinics will be able to fill out all paperwork at the location.

O’Connell Pharmacy will return to Marshall High School on Thursday, May 27 and to Waterloo High School on Friday, May 28 to administer the second dose of the Pfizer immunization.

Anyone with questions should call or text 608-514-2985.

Recommended for you

Load comments