Jefferson County will be hosting another free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. in Jefferson, on Friday and Saturday. The test site will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
People may pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov; those who are unable to register in advance members of the National Guard will assist people upon arrival. Once a person registers, they will be sent an email confirmation with a personal QR code. Have the QR code ready when arriving at the test site.
Testing is available to Wisconsin residents age 5 and older; individuals do not need to be showing symptoms of coronavirus to be tested.
For more information, visit jeffersoncountywi.gov/test4covid.
