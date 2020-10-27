Waterloo School District superintendent Brian Henning said at a recent meeting one of his biggest concerns during the coronavirus pandemic is not having enough substitutes to fill in if a teacher is required to quarantine. In fact, a lack of teachers and subs could require a closure and shift all students to remote instruction.
Even in Marshall, where only the Early Learning Center has begun in-person instruction, it’s causing unease, said superintendent Dan Grady.
While having students return to in-person instruction has caused anxiety about the chances of children getting coronavirus and spreading it, there is also concern about what happens if too many teachers are out because of COVID-19.
It’s a problem nearby districts are already facing; Cambridge Elementary School, which had been providing in-person instruction since Sept. 1, was forced to shut down completely Oct. 19 and 20 and shift entirely to virtual learning due to staffing shortages. In-person instruction is expected to resume Nov. 2.
Typically, when a teacher is absent, a substitute is brought in to oversee instruction. But, even before coronavirus, school districts across the state struggled to find subs.
“All districts are facing this year-to-year,” Grady said. “It’s a very large struggle.”
This challenge has been compounded by the fact some substitutes are choosing to take the 2020-2021 academic year off, said Waterloo PreK-12 principal Shawn Bartelt.
The Marshall School District administration is worried there could be a lack of subs when all of the schools reopen.
Since Aug. 24, four Marshall School District staff members were confirmed to have COVID-19, 24 had been in close contact with someone who tested positive and eight have experienced the virus’ symptoms. Of the total 36 personnel who have been impacted by coronavirus, two-thirds of the group has returned to employment by Friday.
Grady explained because teachers have been providing instruction remotely, those who are feeling well enough to continue working can do so from home. In the case where a teacher is not feeling well enough to teach, the district has found other ways to keep student instruction going such as having a team member provide the lessons, morning meetings and other interactions.
But, with the gradual implementation for all buildings to offer in-person instruction, there will be challenges to find a substitute teacher or other option for in-person classes to continue.
The Waterloo School District has already learned how to mitigate a lack of substitutes. Bartelt said since the first day of school, the total number of staff who needed to quarantine for two weeks either to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis or close contact with someone who had the virus has been no more than nine. As of Friday, only one staff member was out due to coronavirus.
Bartelt said there has been a team effort in the schools to ensure classrooms are covered, and in some instances, the classroom just needs to be supervised.
The principal said if a teacher is feeling well enough to teach and they have the technology to do so, the staff member can provide virtual instruction.
“We had an intermediate school teacher who taught from home while quarantined,” he said. “It worked out really well.”
In those situations, another teacher may be able to oversee the class during their prep time. If a substitute is called in, their duties could be less about providing instruction and more about supervising the group.
Bartelt said the administration is aware there may be a time when the entire PreK-12 population will need to be taught virtually due to the number of teacher absences and not enough substitutes. But, the principal said, teachers are ready to make that shift at a moment’s notice.
The Marshall administrator said local residents with bachelor’s degrees who enjoy working with children and are interested in becoming substitute teachers should consider the possibility.
