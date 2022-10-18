The Waterloo VFW Post has been in Waterloo for many years. The building that they now reside in was a general store years ago. I don’t know all the history, but the building is very old and may be one of the oldest in the downtown area.

The Waterloo and Marshall Post merged a few years back to become the Waterloo- Marshall Krause-Langer VFW Post 6614. This allowed them the combined membership to continue as the great veterans organization that they are, and to continue their mission.