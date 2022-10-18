VFW Post building is shown above with two of eight new windows installed by Jordan Xteriors. Chris Jordan of Jordan Xteriors donated all new windows, including labor to the old brick building housing the VFW Club, plus an additional cash donation to support some of the interior updating. The VFW was the recipient of a generous company willing to support the VFW and its mission.
VFW Post building is shown above with two of eight new windows installed by Jordan Xteriors. Chris Jordan of Jordan Xteriors donated all new windows, including labor to the old brick building housing the VFW Club, plus an additional cash donation to support some of the interior updating. The VFW was the recipient of a generous company willing to support the VFW and its mission.
Bryan and Erin Heins of Heins Contracting has a program that they support called “Roofing a Vet” one hero at a time. Shown is Pete Ponti, and Ben Ponti, who is doing major work at the VFW Club, two veterans proudly accepting the presentation boards given to the by Erin from Heins Contracting.
The Waterloo VFW Post has been in Waterloo for many years. The building that they now reside in was a general store years ago. I don’t know all the history, but the building is very old and may be one of the oldest in the downtown area.
The Waterloo and Marshall Post merged a few years back to become the Waterloo- Marshall Krause-Langer VFW Post 6614. This allowed them the combined membership to continue as the great veterans organization that they are, and to continue their mission.
It has been Waterloo and Marshall’s privilege to have a VFW Post that has been in existence and serving the community by actively improving the community in which they live and work.
Some of the youth programs that this organization promotes to ensure that our youth know U.S. history, understand its values, and appreciates the freedoms they enjoy.
Here are a few examples: The Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Contest, Patriot’s Pen Essay Competition, Veterans in the Classroom, and Buddy Poppy Program. There are many more programs that can be promoted if the Post continues to thrive and grow.
This year the Post has been given a new hope for the continuance of their club and its survival. As finances have hit many very hard since Covid, it also has stalled many organizations whose fund raising was not able to support many of the needed costs to maintain finances to keep them strong.
Their mission is commitment to help serve and improve the lives of veterans and their families, and the communities they live in by remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice and honoring those who serve our nation daily. This is done by recognition ceremonies like activities on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, funeral services, welcome home events for troops, and work creating memorials and supporting the creation of memorials.
October 2022, Waterloo-Marshall VWF Post has been the recipient of the most lavish gifts from two generous companies that are willing to support this great organization and its mission. 1) Chris Jordan of Jordan Xteriors donated all new windows, including labor to the old brick building housing the VFW Club, plus an additional cash donation to support some of the interior updating. 2) Bryan and Erin Heins of Heins Contracting has a program that they support called “Roofing a Vet” one hero at a time. They select names submitted to this program and the selected Veteran; Pete Ponti was the winner. When speaking to Steve Roberts, who submitted the name, they discovered that the VFW Club was very much in need of roof repair.
They decided there was a need to not only do one roof, but to do two. They are going to repair or roof the entire VFW Club for the Waterloo-Marshall Post 6614 building in downtown Waterloo. These two companies are to be applauded for their magnanimous gifts to the veterans organization of Waterloo/Marshall Post. These two most openhanded gifts donated by business owners are above and beyond anything a veteran or a post membership could ever imagine receiving. There are no words that can express the gratefulness and emotion felt by all members. Please consider these two companies in any of your interior or exterior needs.
Forever grateful, are the members of Krause-Langer Post 6614.