ATVs and UTVs may soon become a common sight in Marshall following the passage of a recent ordinance.
The village board on Dec. 8 voted to approve an ordinance that permits any village roadway to become an ATV/UTV route, though the village has yet to complete a route plan and signing permits. Drivers of these vehicles must not travel faster than 35 mph on the village-designated routes, must comply with lower posted speed limits and must also follow all other applicable village traffic signs and regulations.
The finalized ordinance is the result of over a year of work by village officials at the request of the planning commission, an action that came on the heels of nearby municipalities adopting ATV ordinances of their own, including the City of Waterloo, the Town of Portland and the Town of Lowell.
Marshall’s version of the ordinance prohibits the use of ATVs and UTVs on village streets between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., unless otherwise permitted by the police chief, and also requires that the vehicles travel in single file in the center of standard road lanes.
Drivers must also follow all state statutes for ATVs and UTVs, must be at least 16 years old and must possess a valid driver’s license.
Summer roadwork
The board also authorized Public Works to put an engineering service contract out for bid, which looks to bring improvements to School Street, Parkway Drive and Farnham Street next summer.
“The scope of this project is to install storm sewer in School Street, roughly between Farnham Street and Evergreen Boulevard,” Public Works Director Brian Koll said. “The intersection (of) School Street, Farnham and Parkway do not have any kind of storm drainage and in winter we often end up with four (to) eight inches of ice in the intersections, on the corners. There’s no way for them to drain out. So we’re constantly battling that and usually losing the fight.”
School Street, Parkway Drive and Farnham Street would all be repaved somewhat, with Parkway receiving a full repave and a section of Farnham from Howard Street to School Street receiving a repave as well.
“We would like to get design done by maybe late February or sooner so we can bid it in either late February or into March sometime,” Koll said. “That is when you get the best prices. We would probably start the work early June.”
Koll said that the project would last no more than a month. He also noted that Public Works is looking to pursue another project in 2022 to correct a similar issue on Autumn Land and Indian Summer Road.
The board also:
• Voted unanimously against using the services of the Dane County Sheriff's Office as a replacement for the police department, with the village in the planning stages of building a new municipal building. Though no one on the board seemed to seriously consider the idea and many were outspoken against it, Village President John Schuepbach said the idea was introduced to him by a few residents and he included the item on the board’s agenda to show that the village was considering all viewpoints.
• Approved a parade permit for the Marshall Area Business Association’s “car-oling” event set for Sunday, Dec. 20.
• Voted to maintain the status quo on Whistle Stop Campground advertising efforts, instead of pursuing additional options.
• Approved a salary increase for village officials elected in and after April 2021, where the village president would receive $500 a month, trustees would receive $75 for each village board, committee and commission meeting and trustees would also get $40 per commission or committee meeting that they are not a member of.
