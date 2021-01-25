More food options will be coming to downtown Waterloo after the city council swiftly approved a proposal for a new restaurant in a former pizza place at its Jan. 21 meeting.
The proposal was recommended to council by the Community Development Authority (CDA), which selected the proposal from Stephen Parker and Craig Ahrendt. The pair bid $30,000 to purchase the property at 122 S. Monroe St., which they intend to name Monroe Street Pizza & FU5ED Kitchen.
A second proposal was brought forward by Jeff and Valerie Deegan, who own The Mode theater. The pair also proposed a dining location that served pizza with a purchase bid of $20,000.
According to the business plan submitted by Parker and Ahrendt, the new establishment would allow Ahrendt to use the kitchen space for his catering and home delivery/pick up business in the morning through early afternoon; pizza and supper would be served beginning in the late afternoon.
Currently, Ahrendt operates FU5ED Kitchens, a home meal preparation and delivery service that since June utilizes the kitchen at Waterloo Firemen’s Park.
“I’m looking to expand on that and I’ve always had my eye on that (South Monroe Street) location, I thought it was great and I’d really like to help bring pizza back to Waterloo,” he said.
Parker is the co-owner of Waterloo Blooms, which opened downtown Waterloo approximately one year ago. He said the plan is to revitalize the 122 S. Monroe St. property the best that they can “and I think it would be a good addition to the downtown and I think it would be a good addition for everyone as the community grows.”
Per the business plan submitted to the city, the new business is anticipated to be in operation 30 to 60 days after the purchase of the building. Alder Charles Kuhl said he was pleased to see the quick turnaround Parker and Ahrendt envisioned for the new business.
“It’s going to be an asset to the community,” Kuhl said during the CDA meeting. “It’s another winning situation.”
The property, which had formerly housed Tom’s Pizza Place, had been in foreclosure and was owned by Jefferson County. During the Nov. 5, 2020 meeting, the city council approved purchasing the property with hopes of finding a developer.
“As far as I’m concerned, I want economic development,” Mayor Jeni Quimby said at the November council meeting. “I don’t want this to be a money maker for the city; I just want to know that it will be used and not just another building that’s purchased and is empty.”
Other council news:
• Approved petitioning the state to allow the use of ATVs and UTVs on state and county highways within the city limits. According to Alder Tim Thomas, the state recently changed its laws what roads can be used for ATV and UTV routes. The city already allows the operation of these vehicles on most of the city streets with the exception of a portion of Highway 19 and a portion of West Madison Street.
• After denying a pair of requests for winter parking permits for apartment residents on Knowlton Street, the council was looking to amend the city’s parking restrictions to establish a four-hour parking limit at all times on Knowlton Street from Van Buren Street to McKay Way.
During previous parking application denials, council members cited the narrowness of Knowlton Street and how, during the winter, on-street parking could impede on the ability for the street to be plowed.
The council tabled any action, but the city did have the opportunity to talk with property owner James Derks, who said he would look at possibly adding more parking for the multi-unit building to alleviate the issue.
