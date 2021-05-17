Marshall officials are exploring opportunities to spruce up the outward appearance of the village.
The village board on May 11 directed Police Chief John Nault to have village building inspector Chris Butschke begin looking into zoning violations, with many businesses on Highway 73 featuring exterior storage. Nault said many of these businesses do not have the correct zoning that allows for outdoor storage and can be cited for it.
Nault also noted the businesses could come to the village board for a conditional use permit or could also remedy the situation by putting a fence up around their properties. Village President Christopher Campbell said any violations should lead to a warning but that the village should offer to work with the property owners to find a solution, while asking to receive a plan of action.
Village Administrator Judy Weter also said some buildings in downtown Marshall are in need of some improvements and the strip malls River’s Edge and Marshall Square on Highway 19 both have suffered from discoloring due to runoff. Weter noted the village is not looking to do anything with residential buildings with the exception of School Street Apartments, which is in need of a new coat of paint.
“If you want some improvements made to the properties that need painting or masonry work on the exterior of the building, it’s time to start the clock on it,” Weter said. “By the time we give them a 30 or 45-day notice and by the time if they decide they are not going to comply, (the village) needs to issue citations to them. If they still don’t do anything and they go to court, we’re talking about another month and by that time it’s going to be fall and they’re not going to be able to do anything.”
Other board action:
• Approved a motion to paint over notices on village park trash cans that had prohibited the disposal of dog waste. The notices had been placed on the trash cans after odor complaints, but the town board decided to remove the notices after residents complained about not having a place to dispose of dog waste.
• Approved a resolution allowing the village to reassess sewer connection fees each year, though the board included an amendment waiving fees in the subdivision at Merrick Terrace through the rest of the year.
• Approved a deferred assessment for a property owner on Farnham Street, whose driveway approach would have been financially impacted by the village’s street and storm sewer improvements that are coming to Farnham Street, School Street and Parkway Drive.
• Approved a burn permit for the Marshall School District to clean up cattails and other weeds near the school’s three retention ponds.