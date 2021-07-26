For the last few years, Jefferson County has been working to make improvements to the emergency services radio systems for all fire and police departments across the county.
“It’s turned out to be a very large project – more than we thought,” said Jefferson County Communications Supervisor Todd Lindert. “And there’s a couple of hiccups along the way… It’s just things we thought were going to work that didn’t work.”
Lindert was at the July 15 Waterloo City Council meeting to provide an update on the project and how it might be able to use an existing tower to help with the updated communications system.
The city has a free-standing 60-foot tower located adjacent to the water tank near Herron Drive. The site also has a small building near the base of the tower that is not being used.
According to Lindert, the county would like to use the tower to connect Waterloo with Watertown. However, the plan has hit a bit of a hiccup. The trees at the site are too tall.
“We can’t get a signal properly from that site to Watertown. That was our link,” he said.
With this in mind, the county is considering using an existing tower in the Town of Portland, which is not believed to have any obstructions, to connect with Watertown.
If the county goes this route, it could link the Waterloo tower with the Portland tower using fiber networks. Lindert said Jefferson County was meeting with potential vendors to determine if this would be feasible and how much it would cost.
Fiber networks already exist in the city, the communications supervisor said, noting the school district and library both use those types of networks for internet service.
In addition to using the 60-foot tower for the communications system, Lindert said the existing building on the site would be removed and a new communications shelter would be placed near the site though set back a bit further than the existing structure.
“The new system will be much better than what you have right now and much better than what the county has right now,” Lindert said. “The signal, the voice quality, it will be a night and day difference. There will be coverage where there wasn’t coverage before.”
According to him, the new communications network will allow for 95% coverage of Jefferson County.
The communications supervisor said if all goes well, the system could go live by the end of the year.