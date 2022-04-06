Challenger Sue Quamme took the Waterloo School Board Area 4 seat from incumbent Deb Stein Tuesday.

With all precincts reporting, the results were:

Sue Quamme 415 (63%)

Deb Stein (I) 244 (37%)

Stein said she was surprised at the results.

“I am shocked that Waterloo has turned into such a liberal wokey town,” Stein said.

However, Stein wished the district and the city well.

“I wish them all the best,” Stein said.

Quamme could not immediately be reached on election night.

Recommended for you