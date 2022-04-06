Challenger Sue Quamme took the Waterloo School Board Area 4 seat from incumbent Deb Stein Tuesday.
With all precincts reporting, the results were:
Sue Quamme 415 (63%)
Deb Stein (I) 244 (37%)
Stein said she was surprised at the results.
“I am shocked that Waterloo has turned into such a liberal wokey town,” Stein said.
However, Stein wished the district and the city well.
“I wish them all the best,” Stein said.
Quamme could not immediately be reached on election night.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.