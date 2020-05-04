The Portland Town Board held its first meeting since February, which was conducted in a markedly different manner. Chairman Jeff Spoke and Supervisor Kurt Keach were physically present while the rest of the board chose to meet via teleconference.
During the meeting, Spoke monitored three cell phones laid out on the table in front of him, each one connected to the trio of board members not physically present at the April 28 meeting.
One the most pressing issues of the night was opening and potentially taking action on road works bids. The town board had decided the major projects it would like to complete during 2020, including slurry sealing Tri-County Road and slurry sealing with cold mix patching or paving River Oaks. Two companies bid on the projects – Fahrner Asphalt Sealers and Scott Construction.
Fahrner Asphalt Services bid $32,740 for chip sealing including pothole patching and sweeping River Oaks and $37,233 for chip sealing Tri-County Road. Scott Construction’s bid was a cold mix pave with a hot paver and a chip seal overlay for River Oaks at a price of $89,900 and $46,000 to use the same system on Tri-County Road or a chip seal for $36,500.
“Last year on Yerges Road that we did through Scott, which was a cold mix pave, which worked really well,” Spoke said. “It’s quite a bit more expensive, but it’s almost like you’re repaving the road.
Based on the numbers, the board chairman said the town will have to determine if it has the budget in place to complete work on both roads and what method will be used. Spoke and Keach both noted River Oaks is in desperate need of work.
The board accepted Scott Construction’s total bid for both road projects, moving ahead with River Oaks and then looking to see if the town could afford any type of work on Tri-County Road. A representative from Scott Construction, who attended the meeting, was agreeable with waiting to see if Portland could pay for work on Tri-County Road, but wanted a determination as soon as possible as to if repairs could be done and what type of process would be used.
Prior to the regular meeting, the board held the town’s annual meeting, which looked at 2019. Other than board members, no other residents were present.
Clerk Nancy Thompson noted several changes in the yearly financial report mailed to Portland residents including the change in building permit applications that will now be handled through General Engineering Company.
In terms of finances, she said the town’s overall assessment increased by about 2.9% as the result of $82,464,400 in improvements with more than half the amount coming from residential properties. Additionally, the Waterloo School District valuation increased 3% compared to 2018 along with the district’s tax levy, which increased by roughly 74-cents. Furthermore, the entire 2019 tax roll increased by approximately $130,650 compared to the previous year.
“Highway maintenance was also up $1,400 mostly due to snow removal charges and salt prices that were considerably higher than the previous year,” Thompson said.
During the annual meeting, the electors approved short-term borrowing of up to $20,000, which Treasurer Carleen Benninger said was the maximum amount allowable. The decision allows the board to conduct short-term borrowing without needing to ask the public for approval.
In other action, the board also:
• Approved funding 40% the cost of swimming lessons, excluding tot lessons, for any children residing in the town who wish to take lessons at the Waterloo community pool. The town will fund up to two sessions per youth. As of now, there have been no dates set for lessons at the pool due to the coronavirus pandemic and Safer at Home orders.
• Approved increasing the minimum fee for recycling tires to $3.
• Recommended that Dodge County approve a request from Ryan Powers to split off 1.5 acres from a parent parcel.
