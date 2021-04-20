For the next two years, snow removal in the Town of Waterloo will be the responsibility of Hebron-based Northwest Services.
The Waterloo Town Board approved a two-year snow removal contract with the company on April 14, with the exception of disregarding an indemnification clause in the contract that sought to preclude Northwest from fatal accident liability. Northwest was the only candidate in the running, with both Hartwig Excavating and MR Concrete dropping out after showing early interest in the contract.
The new contract is Northwest’s fifth municipal snow removal agreement, as the towns of Jefferson, Cold Spring, Palmyra and Hebron already employ the company’s services. Northwest plans to store several plow trucks somewhere in the area to allow immediate access to the Town of Waterloo’s roads.
The town board also hired Northwest to begin filling potholes throughout the town, with board members also looking to approve further road repairs at its May 12 meeting. The town is currently eyeing Toppe Road, Doepke Road, Stoney Brook Road and Haight Lane to receive a chip sealcoat, with the first three of which having already received cold mix asphalt overlays and wedging last year.
The board also:
• Approved a $7,800 bid from Wolff Sand & Gravel LLC to provide roadside mowing for the year.
• Authorized the annual Trek 100 ride to once again take place within the town.
