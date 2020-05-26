Local businesses with class B liquor licenses will have the ability to receive a two-month cost reduction when reapplying for annual the license, but it won’t be automatic. The Waterloo City Council on Thursday narrowly approved a resolution reducing the next cycle of liquor license fee payments considering the state’s Safer at Home order 4-3 with alders Jeanette Petts, Angie Stinnett and Eric Rhynes voting against the measure.
Alderman Tim Thomas, who serves on the finance, insurance and personnel committee, said a local tavern owner approached the committee seeking a two-month refund of the annual liquor license fee paid to the city due to the business being required to close for two months per state order.
The committee recommended the council approve the request.
Mayor Jeni Quimby said the resolution would decrease the impacted businesses — which includes Coaches Alley, Stubby’s Bowl, The Venue at River’s Edge, Ayala’s Market, the VFW, MT Bar, Madison Street Pub, The End Zone and The Mode – next annual class B license cost by two months. The total cost varies by each establishment, but Quimby estimated the city would lose no more than $700 if all impacted businesses apply.
“We’re not automatically going to give it to them,” she said. “It is completely up to them but it is available to them.”
Clerk/treasurer Mo Hansen believed the request was part of a tavern lobby group’s suggestion to find a remedy “they feel is beneficial.”
Quimby noted of the impacted businesses eligible to apply, Ayala’s Market and MT Bar both offered food to-go; the market also stayed open as grocery store. Hansen said each of the establishments could have also offered to sell a limited number of alcohol carry-out orders.
The council also:
• Rescinded a resolution to use Farmers & Merchants State Bank as the financial institution for the city to borrow funds to provide no-income loans for property owners wishing to replace lead service line replacements. The council then authorized Avestar Credit Union to serve as the financial institute the city will borrow money from to fund the program.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the clerk/treasurer’s office to issue operators licenses instead of requiring applications to come before the council. Hansen said this comes down from a recently passed state law. He mentioned this would allow licenses to be issued faster than having waiting for the council to approve the licenses. This does not modify the license requirements.
• Approved purchasing budgeting workflow software and services from Civic Systems LLC not to exceeds $6,500. It will be paid for using general fund contingency money.
• Tabled a resolution to enter into a contact for website products and services with GovOffice.
• Approved the annual petition for county highway aid.• Confirmed the mayoral appointment of Barry Sorenson to the Waterloo Plan Commission for the vacant position with the term ending in 2023.
