Having already been approved a conditional use permit in April, Marshall’s new high-end car sales business, Capital Speed, is now looking to also feature an event venue at its 118 Industrial Drive location.
The planning commission on July 28 recommended the village board amend its zoning ordinance to allow conditional “commercial entertainment” land uses in business park and industrial zoning districts. The ordinance would just be the first step in allowing Capital Speed to create an event venue, as the business would also need to amend its conditional use permit to allow for an entertainment operation.
With Capital Speed focused on selling a variety of vintage, muscle and exotic cars in its main building, the venue would only serve to host occasional events similar to the hybrid function of many local breweries and distilleries, village planning consultant Mark Roffers said. The venue would consist of a combined outdoor and indoor event space, featuring occasional live music events and the serving of alcohol, Roffers said.
“I think we would have somewhat of a variety (of events),” Capital Speed owner Matt Hofeldt said. “The summer months, of course, are when anything outdoors would happen. We’re really targeting twice a month — the third Saturday and the first Thursday — that kind of thing, but twice a month is our projected target for hosting these events during the summer.”
Hofoldt also said that Capital Speed would not hold events past 10 p.m., whether it be on a weekday or the weekend. The venue would rely on on-street parking for most of its events, though Hofoldt noted Capital Speed could also request the use of nearby village-owned land to accommodate a “once a year” car cruise-in event.
The village board will hold a public hearing at an upcoming meeting for amending the village’s zoning ordinance.