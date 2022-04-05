Town of Medina voters voted no on an advisory referendum regarding the borrowing of funds to build a new town hall and garage.
The results were:
No 286 (57%)
Yes 216 (43%)
The referendum question was, “Do you support the construction and financing of a new town hall/garage to address the identified needs of the town for a financed amount not to exceed $3.3 million?”
The new town hall, if built, would be on Missouri Road.
“We were just happy to see this turnout. We had more than 500 people vote,” Town Chairperson Todd Weinberger said. “It was good that everybody came out.”
Since this was just an advisory referendum, it does not bind the town of Medina into the building of the new facility or not, nor does it mean it will or will not borrow the money that is being proposed.
“It would be nice to see this level of involvement in the town more often,” Weinberger said. “It helps the town make decisions.”
Weinberger was more impressed with the number of voters than the result of the advisory referendum.
“I am overjoyed that so many people turned out,” Weinberger said. “That really helps the board going forward.”
The board will meet this Thursday, April 7, at 6 p.m. to discuss the results. There will be an electors meeting Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the current town hall. There will be a vote at that meeting in which the results will be binding.
The town board has faced issues with not having enough room for storage, both for maintenance workers and at the clerk’s office. There are also multiple issues with compliance with the American Disabilities Act that would be addressed if the new building is built.