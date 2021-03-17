ATV and UTV riders will soon have more routes to travel between destinations after the Medina Town Board voted March 10 to approve a resolution allowing the use of the vehicles on town roads.
Two months ago, the board agreed to allow the use of quad-wheel recreational vehicles on town roads but it could not go into effect until an ordinance and resolution were created. During its February meeting, the body directed town Clerk Tammy Jordan to use the Village of Marshall’s ATV and UTV ordinance as a template for the town’s ordinance.
Per the town ordinance, the following restrictions are in place for operating an ATV/UTV on a municipal road:
• All operators must be at least 16 years old and possess a valid driver’s license;
• Any operator or passenger younger than 18 must wear a helmet while using the vehicle;
• ATVs and UTVs cannot be operated on town roads between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.;
• All ATVs and UTVs shall be registered in accordance with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Transportation regulations;
• No one may driver or operate an ATV or UTV while under the influence of alcohol or other controlled substances, nor may they consume alcoholic beverages while on or in an ATV or UTV.
There are also several other provisions to operating the quad-wheel vehicles on Medina’s roads.
Furthermore, all ATV/UTV routes will be marked and the town may close any designated routes at any time for any reason by removing route signs and providing notice to the public.
Members of the Quad County Runners ATV/UTV club approached the board in August of 2019 to express a desire to have the town create an ordinance to allow the use of ATVs and UTVs on the municipality’s roads. The organization has been seeking to have other area community’s allow the quad-wheel vehicles on city, town or village roads. Currently, the local communities of Marshall, Town of Portland, Town of Waterloo, City of Waterloo and now Town of Medina all allow the usage of ATVs/UTVs on at least some of the local roads.
Other board news:
• Approved applying for a rezoning application and conditional use permit (CUP) through Dane County for the town-owned property at Missouri Road. Since the board is looking to build a new town hall facility at the location, currently the site of the community salt shed and town dump/recycling center, it will need to rezone the property to RM-16 (rural mixed use, 16 acres). The town will also need to apply for a CUP since governmental use is a conditional and not permitted use in the zone.
• Discussed the annual scope of roadwork and related timeline. The board plans to award bids at its May meeting at which time the projects will be finalized. Town board President Todd Weinberger and town Patrolman Jim Hellenbrand have already identified roads needing work in the southern part of the town; the pair plans to see what roads in the northern part of the community are in need of repairs.
• Signed a commendation for Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney who is retiring in May. Mahoney has served as the county sheriff since 2007.
