The Waterloo Town Board’s monthly meeting proceeded uninterrrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, though not without minor adjustments.
Members of the board, the town clerk and treasurer were scattered throughout the main room of town hall for their April 8 meeting to allow for social distancing. The meeting was originally set to take place in the town hall parking lot, but lack of attendance allowed the board to safely convene indoors.
Only one member of the public attended the meeting, Charlie Eggert, who was returning to the board for a second reading of his zoning request. The board proceeded to unanimously approve a zoning variance and rezone for Eggert’s Island Road property.
“I didn’t have any concerns over it,” Town Supervisor Larry Holzhueter said.
Town resident Steve Homann was also on the agenda with a rezone request for his Highway 89 property, but he was absent from the meeting, prompting the board to table the item until next month.
Town officials also announced that the town’s garbage collection service, Badgerland Disposal, has temporarily ceased collection of bulk waste items due to coronavirus concerns, though regular garbage pickup will continue.
“Our employees cannot collect any waste or recycling that is not containerized and placed in the appropriate Badgerland Disposal-provided cart,” Badgerland’s Kris Roesken wrote in a letter to the town. “Meaning, loose items outside the cart cannot be collected for COVID-19 safety concerns.”
The full letter from Badgerland Disposal is available on the town’s website, Town Chairman Scott Hassett said. Even though the bulk pickup day on April 8 was cancelled, some town residents were not aware of the change in services and proceeded to place out bulk items for pickup, Hassett said.
“Because of COVID-19, they (are) not doing bulk pickup this month for sure, possibly next month,” Town Clerk Cindy Schroeder said.
Hassett said the town postponed its April 11 road evaluation tour due the pandemic, but authorized Glenn Wolff of Wolff Sand and Gravel, LLC to begin filling in potholes across the town. The town is also planning on canceling its April 28 annual meeting, though the board must still convene the meeting in order to postpone it for a month.
