The Town of Waterloo will be focused on property-related business in September.
At the town board’s Aug. 12 meeting, Town Clerk Cindy Schoeder announced the dates for this year’s Open Book and Board of Review to be held at town hall, N8193 Highway 89. Open Book is set for 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, giving residents a chance to review and examine their property tax assessment.
Any objections to this assessment must be submitted in writing to Schoeder at least 48 hours before the Board of Review, though the board may choose to waive the requirement. The Board of Review is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Objection forms will be available at Open Book and can also be obtained by contacting Schoeder at 920-648-3230.
The board also looked at a conditional use permit request from resident Paul Marty for building a shed on Blue Joint Road, which would store farm machinery. The request will be back at the town board for a second hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The board also:
• Town Chairman Scott Hassett will talk to the owners of a property on Jungle Lane to investigate a solution to a plugged culvert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.