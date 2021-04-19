The future development at the town-owned Missouri Road property may not be completely settled, but the Medina Town Board definitely has some direction on what will happen to the existing structures.
Supervisor John Hellenbrand, who also serves on the multi-jurisdictional EMS and fire commission, said the Marshall Area Fire Department would be interested in using the old buildings for training purposes.
“Obviously, not at the same time; they’d have different trainings for different scenarios,” he said. “They liked everything they saw.”
The town would need to prepare the property if the department does use the existing structures for training, namely, determining if there is asbestos in any of the buildings. Hellenbrand believes two of the buildings, including the existing house, might contain the material often used for insulation.
To determine if there is any asbestos in the buildings, the town decided to get a quote for detection and possible abatement of the materials.
In addition to removing any existing asbestos, the town would need to remove any appliances still inside the house and all wiring in the structures that would be used for fire department training.
Chairman Todd Weinberger said there would be a cost to the town for asbestos, appliance and wire removal. He indicated the town would need to have this done whether the fire department used the buildings for training purposes or not.
“This is something we’d have to do no matter how it’s done, even if we just tear it down,” said Town Treasurer Leaota Braithwaite. “This way, we can support our local fire department’s training.”
Hellenbrand noted there is no rush on the project as the town board has not created a concrete plan for the future expansion of the Missouri Road property, which currently is the location of Medina’s salt shed and dump site.
Eagle Scout proposal given tentative OK
People looking to launch a kayak or canoe in Maunesha River might have another option after the town board approved a preliminary project by a Boy Scout pending by the final plan.
Joergen Kolstad, a Sun Prairie High School junior, is looking to complete his Eagle Scout project by creating a kayak and canoe launch in the Town of Medina.
The scout had identified two locations for the launch, with his preferred site being at the intersection of Canal Road and Cherry Lane. While the board liked the idea of having a place for people to launch watercraft, there were concerns about safety since people would be parking alongside the busy road.
Clerk Tammy Jordan suggested locating the launch on the shoreline behind the town hall.
While the town hall launch site would not need as much clean up as the Canal Road and Cherry Lane spot, the board suggested Kolstad could build a foot path from the parking lot to the launch and possibly some picnic tables.
Kolstad said he would come back before the board with a site plan for the project.
Other board news:
• The list of road repair projects was finalized and will be sent out to bid.
• Approved applications for a property rezone and a driveway.
• Andrew Griggs will be hired as the town’s attorney when necessary for town business.
