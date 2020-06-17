Upcoming road repair projects in the Town of Waterloo will in many cases be the start of a two-year process.
At its June 14 meeting, the town board approved road repair bids from Scott Construction Inc. worth a total of $40,722. The action will help bring improvements to Island Road, Doepke Road, Stoney Brook Road and Toppe Road.
“I think this is a good proposal for what we’re getting done,” Supervisor Larry Holzhueter said.
The town also received repair proposals from Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC but did not approve them, while Chairman Scott Hassett inquired with Payne & Dolan Inc. for bids but did not receive a response.
Island Road will be the only road this year to receive a single quartz chip sealcoat — Scott Construction will sealcoat 2,046 feet of road centered around the intersection with Island Church Road for a cost of $7,950.
The remaining three roads will receive cold mix asphalt overlays and wedging, but the town intends to also sealcoat parts of these roads next year after letting the oil settle, Supervisor Jeremy Ellis said.
Scott Construction will patch Doepke Road in five full-width spots and also three smaller wedging spots for $12,012, while Stoney Brook Road will receive an 18-by-70-foot asphalt culvert overlay for $1,800.
Toppe Road will be broken down into three parts, starting with an overlay from about 195 feet in from the Stoney Brook Road intersection down to the bridge for $13,728. The culvert itself will receive an overlay for $1,800, while the final stretch up to Newville Road will receive wedging for $3,432.
A representative from Scott Construction said the company will begin working on roads in the area starting with the Town of Medina on June 22 and expects to wrap up work on other municipalities, including the Town of Waterloo, within two weeks of that date.
The board also authorized Jefferson County to repair Town Hall Road, which will cost approximately $5,000, and approved a culvert expansion on Reals Lane, which will be paid for by Holzhueter.
Other board action:
• Approved liquor licenses for the Waterloo American Legion Post 233 and event venue Ranchos Los Girasoles, along with operators licenses for individuals at both locations.
• Approved a roadside mowing contract with Wolff Sand and Gravel LLC for $7,000.
• Tabled a rezone request from resident Steve Sterwald following the first hearing of his proposal.
