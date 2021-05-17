Five of the nine road construction projects put out for bid by the Town of Medina will be completed this year. The town board voted May 12 to fund work on Feenstra Road, High Chapparel, Canal Road, Box Elder Road and East Medina Road.
“And now, we’re broke,” quipped Town Chairman Todd Weinberger after the more than 90-minute process of looking at what projects would be completed and by whom.
Nine companies placed bids but not all companies placed bids on all nine possible road construction projects. This year, the town board chose to borrow funds to conduct roadwork for a total of approximately $211,258 available.
The board decided the top two priorities for the 2021 roadwork would be Feenstra Road and High Chapparel.
Feenstra Road is the most expensive project the town will move forward with; Tri-County Paving will pulverize, overlay and should the entirety of the road at a price of approximately $120,708.
Scott Construction will complete the wedging and seal coating using boiler slag on High Chapparel for the approximate cost of $17,000; Thunder Road Paving and Scott Construction will both work on repairing Canal Road at a price of just less than $20,000.
The board also approved contracting with Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, Thunder Road Paving and Scott Construction to complete crack filling, seal coating and putting in flex patches on East Medina Road and Box Elder Road.
One of the roads put out for bid was Sherman Road, which needs a full skim and seal coat.
“Let’s forget Sherman this year because to do it right, we need to spend a lot of money,” Weinberger said.
The board also opted to hold off on repairing the intersection of Tower Line Road and Box Elder Road where water tends to pool after rain. Payne and Dolan bid the project at $27,221, which Supervisor Philip Braithwaite felt was a lot of money for a small area. It was later determined the bid would only remedy a portion of the intersection.
All roadwork is expected to be completed by Aug. 31.
Town hall timeline pushed back
When the Medina Town Board held a special meeting at the end of April, it discussed the timeline for a potential future town hall/garage at 5536 Missouri Road. Part of this timeline was having a representative from financial services company Baird talk to the board about possible funding options and the impact on the mill rate during a special May 27 meeting.
However, the special meeting will now be less about the financial aspects of the project and more focused on the anticipated benefits of hiring Baird.
During the May 12 meeting, the town board was scheduled to vote on whether to retain the company for services, but Supervisor John Ward expressed a bit of concern about the costs to hire Baird and what services it would actually provide the town.
It was decided to have the Baird representative meet with the board May 27 to provide an overview of the services it can offer; the board would then vote on whether to hire the firm. In turn, this would mean the board would have Baird present its information at a later date about the project’s impact on the mill rate and how the town could fund it.
Other board action:
• Approved Sun Prairie Boy Scout Joergen Kolstad’s updated Eagle Scout project proposal to install a canoe/kayak launch along the portion of the Maunesha River that runs behind the town hall.
• Approved rezoning 5536 Missouri Road from farmland preservation to rural mixed use.