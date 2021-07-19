Having not convened since March, the Village of Marshall’s building committee is resuming its investigation into the needs of a new municipal building.
The village board voted on July 13 to restart the committee, which formed in February following the village’s decision to construct a new municipal building from the ground up. The current building at 130 S. Pardee St. is home to village administration, public meetings and the entire police department, though the issue of overcrowding is worsening alongside a widespread deterioration of the structure.
The committee’s progress halted in March when previous Village President John Schuepbach, who was responsible for the creation of the committee, raised concerns about the cost of the project. However, the village board determined that constructing a new municipal building requires continued research, with Village Trustee Scott Michalak noting several developers had expressed interest in the project.
Village Trustee Ryan Frey also relayed the view of some residents who believe the current building looks to be in good shape, though board members assured the structure’s outward appearance does not reflect the condition of the interior. Security and safety concerns include a leaking roof, a poor heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and a lack of a secure entrance, which Village President Christopher Campbell said is especially detrimental to police operations.
There is also a lack of storage space for office materials and police evidence, several doors and windows will not open and bathrooms are not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Campbell noted he does not want the building project to result in a large increase in property taxes, but he also recognized it is not feasible to continue spending money to patch up the current building.
A building committee meeting was scheduled for July 20 to resume discussion of building needs and possible consulting firms. The three-person committee consists of Campbell, Michalak and Trustee Andrea Andrews.
Other board action:
• Approved a $500 contribution to the Marshall Area Business Association, along with a street use permit and temporary Class B retailer’s license for MABA’s Main Street Mania event on Sept. 25.
• Approved a temporary Class B retailer’s license for both the Catholic Order of Foresters, for selling fermented beverages at their annual parish festival on Aug. 21-22, and Krause-Langer VFW Post 6614, for selling fermented beverages at their brat fry in Lions Park on Aug. 6.
• Approved a parks special event application for the Marshall Lions Club’s annual Riverfest event to be held at Firemen’s Park on Aug. 14.