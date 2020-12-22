The Waterloo City Council swiftly went through its Dec. 17 monthly meeting agenda. After being tabled for several months, the council approved amendments to the city’s trees and solid waste as related to the disposal of wood and trees ordinances.
Under § 332-2, it was updated to note any wood from trees growing on city property, including tree lawns, that the city’s forester decides needs to be cut and removed, is property of the city. The city can determine how the wood should be discarded including if it wants to resell the wood to the highest bidder.
The yard waste section of city ordinance § 317-22 was updated to reflect that residents and property owners should compost – not recycle – accumulated yard waste. The amendment specifically notes grass clippings, leaves and leafy materials may be transported to and deposited at the city’s yard waste disposal site. Furthermore, broken concrete materials, rocks, and blacktop materials, not to exceed one cubic yard in aggregate, may be transported to and deposited in the designated area.
As the year comes to a close, the city made final adjustments to its 2020 budget to cover any changes in revenues and expenses.
Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen pointed there were two larger amendments to the budget – purchasing a fire department apparatus and a loan guarantee payout.
According to the amendment, the city applied an additional $733,944.87 in fund balance to the originally budgeted amount of $33,000 to the fire department revenues. This same amount was applied to the department’s capital outlay expense so the apparatus could be purchased this year.
The second significant change in the budget document was the recent payout for the loan guarantee for a parcel on West Madison Street, which the council was briefed on in August.
“Through communications and negotiations, we have come to terms with a payout of $38,000,” Hansen said.
Other board action:
• Appointed Cindy Krueger to the Library Board and Leeann Woods t o the Community Development Authority.
• Approved appointing Chris Hauptli as the public works interim assistant director.
• Approved an on-street parking permit for a Knowlton Street resident.
• Approved the annual Community Development Authority report.
