A vote to instruct district administration to come up with a referendum question barely passed at the Waterloo School Board meeting Monday night, March 7. Board members became hung up on a potential length and dollar amount to levy.
The board eventually voted 4-3 to instruct Superintendent Brian Henning and District Finance Director Suzanne Gould to come up with a question for a non-recurring $700,000 referendum, levied every year for five years.
Henning reported to the board prior to the March 7 meeting that the district’s shortfall was projected to be $419,000 in 2022-23, but could grow because of inflation. He also referenced how the district lost $623,000 over the past five years.
“So that would get us back to where we should have been at this point in time if we had not lost money over the last five years,” Henning said. “You’re doing some anticipation and see the future a little bit, but you figure some standard inflation and continue student enrollment and those kinds of things until you get to right around that $700,000 mark.”
Board member Kate Lewandowski has pushed for more than a year to hold an operational referendum, both because of the mounting deficit but also because of the difficulties the district has faced with teacher retention. She told board members that $700,000 over five years was inadequate.
“I think we should be asking for more than $700,000 a year. If that’s only covering our projected deficits and it’s only covering debts and inflation, that’s not giving our staff and our kids what they need. It’s barely cutting it,” Lewandowski said.
When pressed, Lewandowski said she wasn’t sure on what the dollar figure should be, saying she didn’t have enough data in front of her, but estimated it could be around $900,000.
Stangler expressed concerned about setting the price tag for the referendum “out of reach” for taxpayers, but also wanted to stay aligned with the recommendation from the finance committee and administration.
“So, I think we’d want to support them by passing the $700,000 for five years,” Stangler said.
“I really think if we are going to ask the community, we should ask for more. I don’t think our administrative team would be disappointed to get more money to use for our kids. I think we should consider going higher in the first year,” Lewandowski said.
Board member Matt Schneider agreed that more money is needed, but said “something is better than nothing” and said he wanted to proceed with some sort of referendum framework immediately.
“I don’t want to further delay the process,” Schneider said.
“I’ve been pushing for a referendum for a year now so it’s hard for me to hear you say, ‘Let’s move forward because we need to move forward.’ Let’s do it right,” Lewandowski said. “If we need to have a discussion about what numbers are needed for the first year or the whole thing we have a month or even two to do that.”
Henning recommended s a November 2022 referendum, rather than holding it during theAugust primary, to allow more time to educate the public on the referendum.
If a $700,000 referendum over five years is approved by district voters, it would equate to a $95 more in taxes per year on a $100,000 home.
The last time a referendum was approved for the Waterloo School District was on Aug. 14, 2018. Its aim was to upgrade facilities, including adding the fitness center, the fieldhouse and bathrooms to the elementary school. There was also parking lot work done for the high school and gym, and a new entrance for the elementary and middle school.