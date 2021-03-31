The polls will be open Tuesday, April 6 for the spring election. There are several local races for various municipal and school board seats as well as a highly sought-after seat for the District 13 and the position as the state superintendent of schools.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at each of the community’s municipal buildings. Voters need to show an ID in order to cast a ballot. Those who have not registered previously or need to change their address may do so at the polls on Tuesday.
Municipal government
Current trustee Chris Campbell is looking to assume the role of Marshall Village President as is newcomer Richard Wipperfurth.
With two seats up for election on the Marshall Village Board, incumbent Andrea Andrews and Elesa Kinder are the only names on the ballot for the pair of trustee terms.
Richard Weihert is the sole candidate for the Waterloo City Council Alder-at-large position.
Town of Medina Chairman Todd Weinberger and supervisors John Hellenbrand and John Ward along with town treasurer Leota Braithwaite are on the ballot for re-election. All four are running unopposed for another term on the town board.
All of the current Town of Waterloo Board members are on the ballot and running unopposed. Scott Hassett is seeking to retain the role as board chair with Larry Holzhueter and Jeremy Ellis looking to return as board supervisors, Cindy Schroeder as town clerk and Laurie Frey as the town treasurer.
Similarly, all of the current Town of Portland Board are running unopposed for re-election. The names on the ballot will be Jeffrey Spoke – town chair, Kurt Keach and Thomas Crave – supervisors, Nancy Thompson- clerk, and Carleen Benninger – treasurer.
School boards
The Marshall School Board has five people looking to claim one of the three available seats for the term beginning this year. Allison Fuelling, Justin E. Rodriguez, Jeff Bettin and Tabitha Ramminger join incumbent Heather Herschleb in pursuit of the being one of the top three vote getters. Additionally, while Christie Eilders name will be on the ballot, she has decided to remove herself from the race.
Angela Byers-Krantz and Charles Crave are both vying to be chosen as the next Waterloo School Board area 2 representative.
Meanwhile, Waterloo School Board area 3 representative incumbent Jim Setz will be on the ballot with no challengers.
Dane County
Long-time Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will face Mary Ann Nicholson for a term as the top elected county official.
Additionally, several Dane County Circuit Court judge races will be on the ballot – all of the candidates who will be on the Marshall and Medina ballots for those elected seats are unopposed.
District 13
After Scott Fitzgerald was elected in 2020 elected to the United States House of Representatives to represent Wisconsin’s 5th district, the State Senate District 13 seat was up for grabs in a special election. Republican John Jagler, who presently represents the 37th Assembly District, is facing several opponents including Democrat Melissa Winker, Trump Conservative Spencer Zimmerman and American Solidarity Party Ben Schmitz. Don Pridemore recently registered as a write-in candidate for the race though his name will not appear on the ballot.
State superintendent
Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr are seeking to be the next State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Underly is the superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District and Kerr is the former superintendent for the Brown Deer School District.
The two had the most votes out of a field of seven in the February election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.