The Waterloo Planning Commission met briefly May 26 to take up a mix of old and new business. During the meeting, the commissioners approved a draft ordinance revising the city’s special assessment policy and will recommend it to the Waterloo City Council.
According to Clerk/Treasurer Mo Hansen, the amendment changes some of the wording of the existing ordinance. The majority of the changes are using the word may instead of shall in several instances and replacing the word new to unimproved.
The decision to change from shall to may, Hansen explained, is to allow the future board to use discretion if it would like to charge a special tax on sidewalk improvements.
“It shrinks the likelihood there would be special assessments,” he said. “It specifically calls out sidewalks damaged due to the adjacent property owner, but other than that repairs would occur at city expense.”
The amendment states when the city engineer deems it necessary to replace defective sidewalks, the owner is responsible is paying if the sidewalk was damaged by the owner, occupant or anyone acting with the permission of the owner or occupant or acting under contract; the sidewalk was last constructed without a permit being issued before undertaking construction; or the city did not construct the sidewalk and, in the opinion of the city engineer, the defect was caused by defective construction.
If none of the following conditions apply, the city shall replace the existing sidewalk at its expense.
This wording would replace the current ordinance language, wherein the public works department may order property owners to repair or remove and replace sidewalks deemed unsafe, defective or insufficient. If the property owner fails to make any repairs or replacements 20 days after the notice is issued, the public works department will repair or replace the sidewalk and the cost would be entered as a special tax on the property.
Furthermore, it would replace the stipulation that any sidewalk repair in front of a parcel would not exceeds $100, public works may immediately decide to remedy the problem without notice. This again would result in a charge to the property owner.
The commission also:
• Heard a general update to the city’s comprehensive plan. Hansensaid there was not a working draft to share with the commission, but staff continue to consistently work on the document. He believes a first draft should be available to the commissioners at the June meeting.
• Approved certified survey maps for 333 Portland Road and 203 E. Madison St.
