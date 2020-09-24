The Portland Town Board decided it will not be pursuing any funds through the Routes to Recovery grant. The item was on Thursday’s board meeting agenda along with a couple rezoning requests as the body met virtually for the second consecutive month.
“It’s a shame to let the money go,” Clerk Nancy Thompson said. “It is some free money in a sense.”
The Routes to Recovery Grant is funded by $200 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars and will be administered by the DOA. Of the $200 million, $10 million will be allocated to Wisconsin’s tribal nations, with the remaining funds being distributed to every Wisconsin county, city, village and town.
Town Chairman Jeff Spoke also had some reservations about the program, adding if the town purchases items the grant denies reimbursing, the town is “on the hook” for funding the items, which all must be used for government expenses related to COVID-19.
Thompson pondered the possibility of adding a secure drop box to the town hall where residents could drop off completed absentee ballots there instead of delivering them to Thompson’s home. As of the meeting, approximately 118 absentee votes have been sent to local residents; this makes up roughly 17% of Portland’s registered voters.
“Some people just don’t trust the mail (to get ballots returned on time),” she said.
However, the clerk said she did not have the time to submit a grant application by Nov. 6; other board members noted they did not have the time to complete the application either, leading to the decision to not pursue the funds.
The board also:
• Approved a minor land division of 2.4 acres from a parent parcel owned by Fred and Deb Gay and then rezoning the 2.4 acres from A1 to A2. The board then approved a conditional use permit for the Gays to build a single-family home on the smaller parcel.
• Approved rezoning five acres owned by Eggert Acres LLC from A1 to A2. The board also approved a conditional use permit for the construction of a single-family home on the rezoned property.
• Appointed John Holzhueter Jr. to the Portland Sanitary District Board.
• Approved issuing a letter of support for Dodge County’s second broadband grant application. The county did not receive funding during the first round of grants.
