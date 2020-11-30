There could be a future expansion to Waterloo’s riverside trail as the city hopes to obtain a grant from the Department of Natural Resources, which would connect the trailhead property at 203 E. Madison St. to the Firemen’s Park’s established trail.
The city has applied for a 50% matching grant from the Urban Green Space Program of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program to assist in purchasing a 0.11-acre parcel. The city will be responsible for matching the amount.
According to a release from the DNR, the property the city would like to purchase is entirely upland grassland and brush. The 0.11-acre parcel is on private property and abuts the Maunesha River on one side and private residences on the other.
According to the DNR’s Public Safety Team‘s analysis of nature-based outdoor activities, the city would plan to use the newly acquired property to serve as the trail connection with the parcels also available for accessing the river, kayaking, fishing and studying nature.
The property would be categorized as an urban greenspace, which the DNR defines as an open natural space that has scenic, ecological or natural values and is located in or near an urban development.
The Wisconsin DNR is proposing to determine that the prohibition of hunting is necessary to protect public safety because of the acreage’s proximity to residences and school zones as well as user conflicts.
In accordance with s. NR 52.04 (2) (b), Wis. Adm. Code, objections about the prohibited activities on this property must show the proposed prohibition to be inconsistent with s. 23.0916 (2) (b), Stats., and s. NR 52.05, Wis. Adm. Code.
The public is encouraged to send written comments on the proposed acquisition via mail to: Cheryl Housley, DNR Regional Project Manager, DNR Service Center, 3911 Fish Hatchery Road, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or email Cheryl.Housley@wisconsin.gov. The deadline for written comments is Dec. 11.
The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund was created in 1989 to preserve important natural resources, protect water quality and fisheries, and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation for all Wisconsin locals and tourists to enjoy.
