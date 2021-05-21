Toppe Road, Doepke Road, Stoney Brook Road and Haight Lane are all set to receive a chip sealcoat this year.
The Waterloo Town Board on May 12 approved Scott Construction for sealcoating each of the four roads, with the company underbidding Fahrner Asphalt Sealers by about $1,500. The project comes in the wake of Scott Construction’s recent work on three of the roads, having provided cold mix asphalt overlays and wedging to Toppe, Doepke and Stoney Brook last year.
Scott Construction’s bids came in at $16,700 for Toppe, $7,850 for Doepke, $2,500 for Haight and $29,800 Stoney Brook for a total of $56,850. Fahrner, on the other hand, bid $17,050, $8,900, $2,350 and $30,115 for each of the roads, respectively, which came to a total of $58,415.
As of the May meeting, the town’s highway maintenance balance in this year’s budget was just over $60,400, Town Clerk Cindy Schroeder said, leaving around $2,000 for unexpected road expenses. The town board, however, determined that it was necessary to move forward with sealcoating each of the four roads so as to not fall behind on road maintenance.
Northwest Services owner Ron Bennett, whose company is contracted to provide snow removal in the town for the next two years, also stated that he would be willing to hold off on billing the town for snow removal until January, if needed.
The board also:
• Approved a snow removal agreement with the Town of Portland to clarify who is responsible for plowing a pair of roads located where the two towns meet, with Portland taking Novak Lane and Waterloo covering Youker Road.
• Approved $1,000 for Wolff Sand & Gravel LLC to pay for brush cutting along roads in the town.
• Approved a garage variance for Daniel Kowalski at N8043 Springer Road to allow for a garage addition.