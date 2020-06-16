While no decision was made, the Medina Town Board discussed the potential of using an alternate method to funding future roadwork. During the June 10 meeting, Chairman Todd Weinberger said even though the municipality had multiple road work projects set for 2020, “we’re not even putting in a dent” in all of the improvements the town needs.
He proposed that instead of just using the state road aid and other town revenue to pay for the yearly improvements, the town instead borrow money from a financial institution and use the annual road repairs budget to pay back the loan.
Town treasurer Leaota Braithwaite recalled the town had once used this method and was able to get “more bang for your buck.”
Weinberger mentioned many of the town’s roads were in desperate need of repair, but the improvements were being held off on because there was not enough money in the budget to fund the projects. He felt if the roads are properly repaired, they will not need to be improved for seven to 10 years.
“That way we wouldn’t be doing it in chunks,” the board chairman said.
Weinberger said the money borrowed to fix the roads could be paid back during this time.
Supervisor John Ward would like to get residents’ thoughts on this method of paying for road repair before moving forward.
“I’d hate to see money borrowed if we don’t need to,” he said; instead, Ward wondered if it would be more cost effective to use a short-term levy extension to pay for road repairs.
“We know the costs,” Weinberger said. “Why not just borrow the money because next year it will cost more.”
The board also:
• Approved allowing Clerk Tammy Jordan to issue provisional operators licenses. Previously, all operators’ licenses including provisional ones, had to be approved by the town board before being issued. A state bill enacted in May of 2019 would allow the town to designate the local clerk to issue the licenses.
Currently, this would only apply to provisional licenses issued by Medina, but this could expand in the future. The applicants would still undergo a background check. The purpose of the state measure was to allow for faster processing and issuing of operators licenses.
• Approved a resolution waiving interest on property tax installments due on or after April 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
• Adopted a policy allowing for the sale and disposal of town property that pertains only to items at 5536 Missouri Road.
