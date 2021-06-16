The timeline may have been pushed back a bit but progress continues on a possible new Medina Town Hall and garage. The town board at its June 9 meeting affirmed its decision to contract with financial services company Baird & Co. Inc. to look at the funding options and financial impact of constructing a new building at 5536 Missouri Road.
The board conducted a May 25 special board meeting to hear a more detailed plan of how Baird could assist the town with the process and hash out contract details.
Initially, the town board was scheduled to vote on whether to retain the company for services at its May 12, but Supervisor John Ward expressed a bit of concern about the costs to hire Baird and what services it would actually provide the town.
Chairman Todd Weinberger said the updated agreement noted Baird would not charge the town the total cost of $10,000 for services if the referendum for the project does not pass. Clerk Tammy Jordan said the town may need to pay some incidental costs for any services provided by Baird if this were to occur.
“This gets the ball rolling again,” Weinberger said.
The town plans to set a future public forum where the community would be able to learn more about the proposed town hall/garage facility.
Other board action:
• Approved annual retail alcohol license renewal’s for Nampel’s Barrel Inn and Whisper’s Roadhouse in addition to alcohol operator licenses.
• Approved two rezoning applications.
• Approve the annual event application for The Ride bike ride contingent upon receiving the application fee.