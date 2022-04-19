As the Waterloo School District struggles with retaining teachers and other staff, Superintendent Brian Henning has shared steps he says may help keep people more long term.
According to Henning’s documents released prior to an April 11 school board meeting, the district annually exceeds the national average for teacher turnover. This past year, it reached 11%. In previous years, that number was in the “high single digits,” the documents noted.
However, “we are typically better than the national average with teacher retention,” Henning wrote in his notes.
Henning acknowledged challenges the district has despite having a turnover rate lower than the national average.
Henning also pointed to a study by the National Center for Education Statistics that suggested 8% of teachers leave the profession yearly and another 8% percent move to other schools.
“We also know that while 16% is the national average, small rural schools, Title One schools, schools with higher free and reduced lunch percentages and districts with high minority populations experience even higher rates of turnover. Waterloo has all these factors,” Henning wrote.
Henning told board members that he needed some guidance on whether to move forward studying how to better retain current Waterloo teachers. He didn’t say whether such a study might be done in-house or might require hiring a consultant.
“If we don’t do anything, we probably won’t get any results,” Henning said. “There will be significant work with this. If you feel this doesn’t fit Waterloo, then we need to know before we do the work on this.”
Adopting approaches used by other area employers, Henning proposed offering sabbatical opportunities, citing a policy at Verona-based Epic. This would be a two-week sabbatical every five years. Henning projected a $1,200 cost per approved sabbatical.
Criteria for being eligible for the sabbatical would have to be created, rewarding attendance records in good standing and employees who “have a high commitment to the district,” he said.
Also suggested by Henning was incentivising wellness, which he compared to Trek. He wrote that the district can support individuals and their wellness by incentivising employees who focus on both mental and physical health. He suggested the district could do this by offering a better rate on health insurance or sponsoring Pirate clothing and logo gear in exchange for people incorporating more wellness into their daily routines.
“While this could potentially have a financial impact of a few hundred dollars per employee, it is also likely that the district could see lower health insurance rates as a result of a healthier staff. This could be a cost savings,” Henning wrote.
Henning reported that employees had a 40% health insurance utilization rate last year.
“This is amazingly good,” Henning wrote. “I believe this is partially due to the extensive efforts the district has already implemented to make health and wellness a priority. This low rate means a healthy staff and everyone wins as a result of this factor. We know this works; we need to go all in.”
School Board President Nancy Thompson asked if offering higher insurance rates for some would be allowed legally.
“If they want disparity between those who smoke and those who don't, they found they cannot do that,” Thompson said.
“We met with our broker and they met with our attorney. We believe we could do that,” Henning replied.
Henning also suggested offering longevity pay in the form of stipends to employees based on years of service. He proposed $2,500 after 10 years of service; $3,500 after 15; $4,500 after 20; $5,500 after 25; and $6,500 after 30.
“Is this on top of their annual salary?” board member Karen Stangler asked.
“It could be done however you wanted to do it,” Henning replied. “I think the theme around this agenda item is what we continue to talk about month after month and year after year. We do talk about staff retention but we never really do anything so it’s not really constructive.”
Board members did not indicate support, but did not express that they were against the measures. They asked for more information to be brought to them.
“We have to do something to set our district apart from other districts but I would like to see some costs associated with these,” board member Mathew Schneider said.