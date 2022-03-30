Instead of a monthly committee of the whole meeting, there will be a special Marshall School Board meeting on April 6, and it will not take place in the district board room as usual.
The location will be just down the hill in the literacy center of the Marshall Early Learning Center, 369 School Street.
Superintendent Dan Grady was out of the office early this week, but District Finance Manager Bob Chady clarified in an email that the venue change was because of a tour the school board will take at the ELC.
“We have recently completed some remodeling of that space and simply want to showcase it to the school board and community members who might attend,” Chady wrote.
Earlier in the school year, the school board approved remodeling former district office space in the ELC and space once was used for the district’s affiliation with National Louis University and the host site of the Reading Recovery Center of Southern Wisconsin. The area was also leased out to the School’s Out organization that supported Marshall’s efforts related to Reading Recovery.
Most of the renovations were completed in the last 6-8 weeks.
“As part of that space, we do have a room which we’ve named the Cardinal Center for Professional Development, which is available for use by community groups through our facility-use reservation process,” Chady wrote.
Other items
Other agenda items include approving resignations and retirements, as well as offering contracts and letters of employment. This will be the first school board meeting after the upcoming operating referendum that, if the referendum fails, could impact employment in the district in coming school years. Under new business, there is an item regarding preliminary notice of non-renewal for identified certified staff.
The board will also discuss the operational referendum that will have been held April 5. There will also be discussions regarding a district vehicle purchase, disposal of equipment, family partnerships and communication, health and safety updates and the annual board evaluation. And there will be potential approvals of the 2022-23 Dane County New Teacher Project contract, the 2022-23 Fort HealthCare school nursing agreement and service contracts with CESA 2 and 5.
The meeting starts at 5:15 p.m. It will be accessible through Google Hangouts at meet.google.com/xfz-xntu-ere, or 1-252-656-5428 and PIN number 905-476-405#.