The Waterloo Police Department is back to its full force after the Waterloo City Council voted March 4 to hire Randy B. Burns. The city’s public safety and health committee recommended the approval.
According to Alder Tim Thomas, who serves on the committee, Burns has 10 years of experience in law enforcement most recently serving as a police officer for the village of Brooklyn. Recently, the Dane County community voted to disband its local police department and contract with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for police services.
Burns has passed the oral interview and background investigations. His one-year probationary period will begin March 15, contingent on completion of the psychological and physical exams.
Last month, the city approved hiring Jared Coffren, who had recently graduated from the police academy.
Both positions were to fill openings that had been caused by the retirements of former Waterloo police officers.
Other board news:
• Though a starting date has not been determined, the council did approve contracting with Forest Landscaping & Construction Inc. of Lake Mills for the reconstruction of Adams Street in addition to asphalt work for 203 E. Madison St., and two fire department parking lots.
The company had a low bid of $1,156,460.
According to a resolution in the agenda packet, the reconstruction of Adams Street is being partially funded by the 2021 Capital Project Fund with sanitary sewer utilities expense and water utility expense paid from the respectively utility funding sources.
The city anticipates the project being completed by the end of September.
• Approved the mayoral appointment of Janae O’Connell to fill a vacancy on the Community Development Authority.
