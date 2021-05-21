County Board Supervisor Julie Schwellenbach died Wednesday morning at her home at age 62.
Schwellenbach had served on the County Board since 2018, representing the towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie, York, the village of Marshall and portions of the villages of Cottage Grove and Windsor and city of Sun Prairie.
Schwellenbach was a lifelong educator and a founding member of the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition. She served on the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee her entire service on the County Board. She also served on the Food Council, Environmental Council and the Office for Equity and Inclusion.
She is survived by her husband Mike and her children, Matt and Katie.
“Supervisor Schwellenbach will be missed for all the good she brought to our community. Her impact as an educator, parent, community activist and public official serve as an example to us all of how to make a meaningful and constructive difference in our world," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. "Her strong, dignified and quiet leadership will be missed. Her passing is a tremendous loss on many levels but mostly for her loving family. My thoughts are with them, her friends and her constituents."
Members of the Dane County Board remembered Schwellenbach as a "dedicated public servant spending her time, energy, and passion on improving the lives of others," as well as a great gardener and friend.
“I am so grateful to have had Julie as a friend and colleague on the Dane County Board," County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said. "The district Julie served has unique challenges and she rose to meet them every step of the way. Her measured and thoughtful approach to the issues that have faced our county in the past three years has been so appreciated. She enjoyed her work on the board so much and loved serving our shared community."
Supervisor Dave Ripp said sitting next to Julie on the board was an honor, and said she was always happy and fun to work with.
"I will truly miss her insight and boundless energy. She represented her constituents with passion and dedication,” he said.
County Board Supervisor Maureen McCarville, said Schwellenbach "was a bright light in this world."
"We were blessed to have her insight and compassion to help here in Dane county," she said.