The Town of Waterloo will once again have a balanced budget for the next year.
In a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 30, Town of Waterloo electors approved a tax levy of $239,393, an approximately 1.33% increase from last year. The mill rate, meanwhile, rose just once cent to $2.76 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The property tax levy is approximately half of the $480,319 in total revenues featured in the 2021 budget, which is also matched by $480,319 in planned total expenditures. Town electors also approved total highway expenditures for 2021 totaling $82,769, which was also included in the 2021 budget.
Town Chairman Scott Hassett noted that the town had only spent $49,641 in the past year for snow plowing, even though the 2020 budget had planned for the use of $95,000. Snow plowing had previously cost the town $98,889.94 in 2019, which was much higher than the planned $65,000 in plowing expenditures featured in that year’s budget.
Even with the lighter snowfall season, the town is once again setting aside $95,000 for snow plowing expenditures in the 2021 budget in order to be prepared for another heavy snowfall season. With $45,359 left unspent on snow plowing, Town Clerk Cindy Schroeder said that the town will most likely have a cash balance at the end of the year and will be able to use the surplus money for something else.
“So that could be for road maintenance or whatever we want to do with it,” Hassett said.
The 2020 budget had planned for $473,579.59 in both revenues and expenditures, but the town has only spent $345,727.06 so far through November, with that number expected to increase to just about $392,563.63 by the end of the year. Along with less snow plowing, the expenditures have been smaller than expected due to much less money being spent on fire/EMS, highway maintenance and weed control.
