A few months ago, the Town of Sun Prairie announced as of 2023, it would no longer be part of the Marshall Area EMS district and instead joining the City of Sun Prairie EMS district. Knowing there will be a financial impact to losing one of the four municipalities that make up the Marshall EMS district, the village is looking to explore what other options exist. No action was taken.
During the Sept. 14 village board meeting, Trustee Alan Pennock noted the City of Sun Prairie EMS had reached out to Village Administrator Judy Weter to determine if the village would be interested in joining the Sun Prairie EMS district.
The trustee felt this would be a good option and said it would be possible for the Marshall EMS to retain its three full-time staff members though was unsure of the impact it would have on Marshall EMS Director Scott Allain.
Weter said the EMS Commission is simply looking at what service options are available.
The Sun Prairie Public Safety Committee met Sept. 15 and discussed what the service model for the village could look like if it joins the city’s EMS district. This was merely an informational item for the body.
During the public safety meeting, Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff said based on the Town of Sun Prairie joining the city’s EMS, the public safety organization started to look at the feasibility of having the village and other municipalities that encompass the Marshall EMS district join the city’s EMS program.
According to Goff, the cost to the village if it joined the city EMS district in 2023 would be $125,949 then increase to $131,809 the subsequent year and $145,480 in 2025’s budget.
The EMS chief said the numbers could change but noted he “wanted to reassure you that the numbers have been very thoroughly studied and scrutinized and we have confidence in them.” Furthermore, if the costs were to change, it would not be by much.
Goff said these prices are a marked decrease from the current costs due to the number of participating municipalities. He did, however, mention the municipalities should look beyond the costs and seek out the value of joining the Sun Prairie EMS.
As for delivery of services, it would be through a contract, which Goff said is standard procedure.
The Sun Prairie EMS would need additional vehicles, equipment and personnel to accommodate the additional municipalities, the EMS chief said.
“We are sensitive to the fact that there may be staff in our neighbor agencies who may lose a source of income through this type of arrangement,” he said. “So, we want to create an opportunity and be able to develop a pathway and consider those staff for potential employment at Sun Prairie EMS.”
Additionally, Goff said the city’s EMS would continue to be at a paramedic level of service but if it would hire staff from neighboring agencies, it could result in hiring non-paramedic staff. These individuals may then need to increase their level of service certification.
Committee member Alder Mary Polenske said because Marshall’s EMS does not have paramedic level service she was on the fence as to whether she would agree to have Sun Prairie fold the village’s service into the city’s EMS.
Goff does envision having some service resources continue to be based out of Marshall staffed, 24/7/365 though these may be temporarily suspended based on demand or surge.
Committee member Brenda Yang inquired how the partnership would be beneficial to all parties. Goff said Marshall would see the level and reliability of service improving by joining Sun Prairie. He noted it would also benefit the city because the community is reliant on neighboring service providers when the Sun Prairie EMS is otherwise engaged and cannot tend to a call.
In addition to Weter, Town of Medina Chair Todd Weinberger also attended the Sept. 15 meeting, as did the Town of York Chairman since both towns are part of the Marshall EMS district.
Village Board President Chris Campbell at the Sept. 14 meeting said the village had met with the Waterloo EMS about services, but the bulk of the conversation was related to response times.
Trustee Andrea Andrews did express a bit of concern regarding if the change in EMS services was foreshadowing what could occur with the Marshall Fire Department. Campbell said the current discussion on EMS would have no impact on the local fire department, as the two are separate entities.