The Town of Medina’s general fund revenues will be getting a bit of a boost locally after a resolution to approve exceeding the state’s allowable levy limit was passed. The town’s electors who attended the Dec. 2 budget public hearing and annual meeting approved exceeding the town’s allowable tax levy by $48,906.94.
The Medina Town Board had approved having Clerk Tammy Jordan create the resolution during an Oct. 26 special board meeting.
With no public comment during the budget public hearing, the board swiftly approved the budget during its monthly meeting. The 2021 budget has the general fund revenues increasing overall by 7% compared to the 2020 approved budget. The town’s 2021 budget has taxes generating $591,273 for 2021; this represents a 3% increase compared to 2020.
However, in other areas of the general fund revenue, the town is expecting to see to 4% less state aid ($175,383) and 46% less miscellaneous revenue ($4,425).
The town’s general fund expenses are also budgeted to increase by 7% in 2021 compared to the current year for a total of $851,651. The 2021 numbers show a 10% increase in general government expenses ($128,116) and an 11% increase in public works expenses ($457,256). This was attributed to paying for electricity and maintenance at the new dumpsite on Missouri Road and an increase in health insurance for town employees.
There were also some decreases in the general fund expenses with public safety costs dropping 4% to $174,158 and health and human services decreasing 3% to $12,664.
Other than approving the budget, the board also discussed how residents would be able to drop off their tax payments. Due to COVID-19 and other scheduling conflicts, Treasurer Leaota Braithwaite was unsure if she could be available at the town hall for tax payment drop off. The payments can be dropped off in the town hall drop box, mailed to the town’s PO Box or people can stop by the town hall on Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon. People who opt for the in-person option will need to wear a mask and no more than two people will be allowed in the building at one time.
