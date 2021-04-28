In a year when many individuals and businesses saw income drop and expenses increase, the Town of Medina was able to end 2020 with an overall net income.
The sparsely attended annual town meeting was held April 20 where the less than 10 electors approved the 2020 financial statement along with addressing a few other matters of town business.
The town brought in more income than budgeted while spending less than anticipated resulting in a net income of $38,288.11.
There was approximately $47,075 more than budgeted in miscellaneous revenue from various grants, including Routes to Recovery and Wisconsin Elections Commission, that had a major impact on Medina’s overall income, which was $36,791.94 above budget.
Additionally, the town saw more than double than what was budgeted in licenses and permits. However, the anticipated intergovernmental revenue was down approximately $34,232 the expected amount.
The other major factor in the overall net income was the town spending roughly $56,447 less than it had budgeted for 2020. One of the major savings to the tune of $148,225 was for public works projects.
Medina also found savings by spending less on public safety, debt service, and conservation and development.
The town had not budgeted for its payroll ($95,000) or retained earnings ($61,919), as part of the 2020 expenses.
During the meeting, the electors also voted to pay elected officials who do work for the town part time the same wages as other part time employees and allowing a representative from the town board to participate in an audit of the Marshall Area EMS.
Tentative timeline for proposed town hall
Devin Flanigan made an appearance at the meeting to again go over the timeline for the proposed new town hall that would be built at the town-owned Missouri Road property.
Flanigan, with Keller & Associates, has been working with the town board for a couple years for the possible construction of a new municipal building. A facilities study was conducted a few years ago and it was determined the existing town hall may no longer suit Medina’s municipal needs.
His proposed timeline would be a community engagement meeting in June or July followed by a town electors meeting in August or September when residents could vote whether to move forward with constructing a new municipal facility.
If the electors agree to the project, Flanigan suggests putting the project out to bid and anticipating a final approval in March 2022 before breaking ground one month later. He said the town hall could be move-in ready six months after construction begins.
The timeline coincides with what Flanigan feels would be an optimal time to bid the project and begin construction. Based on the best of his knowledge, construction businesses want to start filling up their calendar with projects starting in January and February.
“Once you start filling up the books, the prices kind of tend to get a little higher because you don’t need as much work,” he said.
At the same time, supply costs are a bit lower at the start of the year since there is less demand, Flanigan said.
The Keller & Associates representative suggests the town begin to get preliminary cost estimates now and anticipates the cost to construct a building in 2022 will not be much worse than the prices this year.
“If you were looking at building this year, I’d probably tell you to pump the brakes a little,” he said. “But I think the outlook is better for next year.”
