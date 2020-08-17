The Village of Marshall is looking to install an illuminated community sign on the east side of town.
Discussion at the village board’s Aug. 11 meeting centered around the purchase of an LED sign to be featured on Main Street, which would be located a couple of blocks from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Village President John Schuepbach said.
The village would manage all content featured on the sign, which would be controlled from the village municipal building. Marshall’s American Legion Post 279 also expressed interest in helping pay for the sign.
“The Legion has not made a final decision over whether they want to participate financially,” Village Administrator Judy Weter said. “They said they have some other expensive items they have to take care of, like hand railings. They didn’t come to any consensus. There were some members who were missing at their last meeting.”
The village most recently looked at an 8-by-8 sign that would cost $3,200 and would feature the Village of Marshall logo, Weter said. The logos of local organizations would not fit onto the non-digital portion of the 8-by-8 sign, but would have to be featured on the LED screen itself.
Trustee Scott Michalak also noted the sign would have to be tall enough to be visible above parked cars on Main Street, though the village’s ordinances may feature a height limit, Weter said. Schuepbach said the village will keep the American Legion informed with progress in selecting a sign and that the organization can “jump on board anytime” to help with the costs.
“I think that if we can give them an idea of what (the sign) would look like, as far as benefiting them, that might be the selling point for them to chip in on this,” Village Trustee Andrea Andrews said.
The board also:
• Authorized the fire department to close a street and the village dog park for conducting training at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20.
• Authorized the village’s public works department to burn a pile of tree branches and brush near the Whistle Stop Campground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.