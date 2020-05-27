Two companies will share the task of repairing six aging roads in the Town of Medina.
The town board accepted road construction bids from Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC and Scott Construction Inc. in a special meeting on May 20 — the combined bids came in at $121,861. Struck & Irwin Paving Inc. and Kartechner Brothers LLC also submitted bids on several roads, but were turned down.
West Medina Road, Cabbage Road, Midway Lane, Kraak Road, Freesland Road and Cherry Lane will all receive improvements, though action on Feenstra Road was postponed. Fahrner will sealcoat the entirety of West Medina Road with a quartz chip cover aggregate for $46,452, while Scott Construction will perform wedging on a section of the road for $5,445.
Cabbage Road, a short branch off of West Medina Road, will also get a quartz chip sealcoat from Fahrner for $3,381 and wedging from Scott Construction for $5,445. Cabbage Road resident Steve Schulz said he will contribute $2,206 to the cost of the repairs.
Midway Lane, along with offshoot roads Friesland and Kraak, will all receive a brown boiler slag sealcoat from Scott Construction for $8,481, $2,227 and $1,339, respectively, though the roads will not receive wedging. Finally, Scott Construction will also apply a brown boiler slag sealcoat to Cherry Lane for $21,866 and will perform wedging on the road for $27,225.
Proposed improvements for Feenstra Road would include pulverizing the existing asphalt and overlaying the road with a hot mix asphalt, though shoulding work would be completed by the town. Wolf Paving, Payne & Dolan Inc. Tri County Paving Inc. and Kartechner Brothers LLC have each submitted bids for the Feenstra Road project.
Other board action:
• Approved a reimbursement for Michael and Judene Haas to cover their damaged mailbox, though the board could not determine if the town was responsible for the damage.
• Approved a driveway permit application for Trek Trails LLC to modify an existing driveway, which will allow better access for emergency vehicles.
• Approved a pair of driveway refunds for Mary Olson and Donovan Smith.
