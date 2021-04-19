The Village of Marshall will be adopting a technological platform that looks to streamline various clerical operations.
The village board on April 13 approved the services of Municode, a company that provides recodification alongside integrated technology solutions. The recodification is set to update a village code book that features outdated, decades-old language, while all of the information will be archived in an online database.
Village Clerk Linsdsey Johnson said the service will allow for “ease of use” between village departments and for members of the public by providing better searchability of ordinances and meeting minutes.
“Say somebody has a question about dog licensing, they can search that and it will take you to the code books, it will take you to each of the hits,” Johnson said.
The village is set to pay for a license to Municode services for the next two budget years and will revisit the need for the service when the contract expires.
The village board also voted to send a pair of items back to the planning commission for further review.
After resident Scott Borchert had requested a minor extension of Maunesha Drive in order to make his property accessible, the planning commission recommended the entire street be extended, as it currently consists of the three unconnected sections. However, Borchert later notified the village that he changed his mind after learning of the high special assessments that would be levied on the property owners in the area.
The village board agreed to send the issue back to the planning commission, with the possibility of only extending the road to the end of Borchert’s property.
The board also denied a conditional use permit and rezone for Jerry Harbort’s planned car dealership at 436 W. Main St., with Village Administrator Judy Weter noting that the planning commission had only approved a simple document from Harbort rather than a comprehensive village form.
The item will go back to planning commission in order to “set the rules and clarify everything up front on conditional uses,” Weter said.
“I emailed Mr. Harbort and asked him to clarify some things, including where the door was going to be, landscaping, the bricks that are out in front of the old Kwik Trip and some things like that,” Weter said.
Other board action:
• Approved a resolution accepting ownership of Riley-Deppe County Park from Dane County, along with a $100,000 grant to finish improvements to the parking lot and possibly the millpond dock. Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Milner said an annexation of the park had been in the works since the early 2000s and that the Dane County Parks Department will continue to maintain the park for the rest of the year.
• Approved a contract to Forest Landscaping & Construction Inc. for implementing street and storm sewer improvements on School Street, Farnham Street and Parkway Drive. Public Works Director Brian Koll said he might later recommend Parkview Lane and a small part of Park Street to also receive the improvements due to favorable pricing.
• Tabled action on approving a contract for a campground appraisal and a real estate broker, with board members divided on how to move forward with selling the Whistle Stop Campground.
• Approved a conditional use permit for Capital Speed, a high-end car sales venture set to be located at 118 Industrial Drive.
• Approved a temporary class B picnic license for Marshall Lions Club to be used for its annual brat fry on June 11.
• Approved the fire department’s request to purchase a passenger vehicle for $42,000.
