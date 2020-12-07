Since its November meeting, the Waterloo City Council has received approximately six requests for a total of eight on-street parking permits, approving six of the applications. During its Thursday meeting, the elected officials decided to have a committee look at changing the ordinance pertaining to the permits in the future.
The city collects at $50 non-refundable fee for each permit request (i.e. a resident requests one permit and pays $50; a resident requests two permits and pays $100, etc.). Clerk/treasurer Mo Hansen suggested the city create a document outlining reasons an on-street parking permit may be denied.
“It might be of value in helping people decide whether they want to cut us a check for $50 or not,” he said, adding permit applicants are notified it is a non-refundable fee.
Alder Tim Thomas suggested the on-street parking permit application fee not be collected unless the council approves it. When the resident comes to pick up the permits from the municipal building, they could pay the fee then.
“With these parking permits, there are so many variables,” he added.
Hansen said Alder Jason Schoenwetter previously requested the council look at the overall on-street parking permit ordinance.
Schoenwetter pointed out the city recently accepted an application fee of $100 for two on-street parking permits and chose to only issue one, yet the entire application fee was kept by the city. He questioned whether the city would return the $50 for the non-approved on-street parking permit.
The council decided to have the public safety committee look at amending the ordinance next year and agreed to refund the application fees for the denied parking permits.
Alders support local business resolution
The council is urging residents to shop the local community after approving a resolution called “Shop Waterloo This Holiday Season” to make every day Small Business Saturday.
According to the resolution, the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) reports there are 30.7 million small businesses in the nation, the majority of which have been negatively impacted by coronavirus. The resolution states that nationally, 62% of small businesses reported needing consumer spending to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of the year in order to stay in business.
The resolution also notes supporting small local businesses has a major impact on the local economy, with 67-cents of every dollar spent at a local retailer is reinvested into the community.
Therefore, the city is proclaiming the residents advocate “to shop Waterloo this holiday season supporting Wisconsin’s small businesses, artisans and craftspeople, and merchants, during this critical time and beyond.”
Furthermore, the resolution indicates local businesses “need your support now, your local businesses continue to provide safe options for online shopping, pick up, delivery and in person visits.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.